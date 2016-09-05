Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 5 September 2016 19:40 CET

Angolan president sacks finance minister

By AFP
Armando Manuel, Angola Minister of Finance, was dismissed without reason. By Molly Riley (AFP/File)
Armando Manuel, Angola Minister of Finance, was dismissed without reason. By Molly Riley (AFP/File)

Luanda (AFP) - Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Monday sacked his finance minister Armando Manuel, the presidency announced, as the country battles an economic crisis caused by sinking oil prices.

No reason was given for the dismissal of the 44-year-old London-educated minister who has held the post for three years.

He has been replaced by Augusto Archer de Sousa Mangueira, 53, who was chairman of the country's Capital Markets Commission prior to the new appointment.

The new minister takes over of struggling economy which has slumped mainly due to the steep drop in crude oil prices.

The country's currency, the kwanza, has lost more than 60 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of last year.

Economic growth in Africa's leading crude producer, which soared to over 20 percent in 2007, has collapsed to less than two percent.

About 40 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line.

In June, Angola called off talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a possible loan to ease the current troubles.

Dos Santos also removed the minister of agriculture Afonso Pedro Canga and cabinet chief of staff Edeltrudes MaurÃ­cio Fernandes Gaspar da Costa.

Africa

Politics has become the shortest rout to riches and patronage and people will do whatever is necessary to get there.By Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img