Egypt | 2 October 2016 20:40 CET
Dutch journalist killed in fighting in Libya's Sirte: medic
Tripoli (AFP) - A Dutch journalist was killed on Sunday while covering a government-backed offensive against the Islamic State group in their Libyan stronghold city of Sirte, a medical official said.
Dr Akram Gliwan, spokesman for a hospital in Misrata where pro-government fighters are treated, told AFP that the journalist was "shot in the chest by an IS sniper while covering battles in Sirte" 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.