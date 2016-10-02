Dutch journalist killed in fighting in Libya's Sirte: medic

A fighter loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord fires his weapon in the coastal city of Sirte on September 29, 2016. By Fabio Bucciarelli (AFP/File)

Tripoli (AFP) - A Dutch journalist was killed on Sunday while covering a government-backed offensive against the Islamic State group in their Libyan stronghold city of Sirte, a medical official said.

Dr Akram Gliwan, spokesman for a hospital in Misrata where pro-government fighters are treated, told AFP that the journalist was "shot in the chest by an IS sniper while covering battles in Sirte" 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.