Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Egypt | 2 October 2016 20:40 CET

Dutch journalist killed in fighting in Libya's Sirte: medic

By AFP
A fighter loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord fires his weapon in the coastal city of Sirte on September 29, 2016. By Fabio Bucciarelli (AFP/File)
A fighter loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord fires his weapon in the coastal city of Sirte on September 29, 2016. By Fabio Bucciarelli (AFP/File)

Tripoli (AFP) - A Dutch journalist was killed on Sunday while covering a government-backed offensive against the Islamic State group in their Libyan stronghold city of Sirte, a medical official said.

Dr Akram Gliwan, spokesman for a hospital in Misrata where pro-government fighters are treated, told AFP that the journalist was "shot in the chest by an IS sniper while covering battles in Sirte" 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.

Egypt

The burnt offering in the Old Testament is to serve God with all your mind,soul,and srength in the New Testament.
By: lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img