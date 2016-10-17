Congo | 17 October 2016 21:00 CET
DR Congo talks agree to push back presidential vote to 2018: negotiators
Kinshasa (AFP) - Participants in Democratic Republic of Congo's "national dialogue" agreed Monday, in the absence of the main opposition party, to push back to April 2018 the presidential election due to take place before the end of the year, negotiators said.
The deal, reached during talks in Kinshasa, envisages President Joseph Kabila remaining in power until that date despite the fact that his mandate is due to end in December.