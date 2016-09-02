Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Nigeria | 2 September 2016 13:10 CET

Nigeria coach Rohr seeks Enyeama's comeback

By AFP
Lille's Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama quit international football in October after a spat with then Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh. By Valery Hache (AFP)
Lille's Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama quit international football in October after a spat with then Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh. By Valery Hache (AFP)

Abuja (AFP) - New Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he will soon meet with Vincent Enyeama to discuss a comeback by the Lille goalkeeper to the Super Eagles.

Former Nigeria skipper Enyeama quit international football in October after a spat with then Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh.

His place has since been taken by Carl Ikeme, who features for English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rohr has been handed the task of qualifying Nigeria for the 2018 World Cup and he has maintained the country will need their best players to achieve the goal.

"I live in France and I know Enyeama. He's a good player and I do not know why he is no longer playing for Nigeria," said the Franco-German coach.

"We have spoken and perhaps I hope to meet him soon because we need our best players for us to have the best chance to qualify for the World Cup."

Nigeria are drawn in a tough qualifying group for Russia 2018 with Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia.

They begin their qualifying campaign on October 3 in Zambia, before the host Algeria the following month.

"It's my mission to qualify Nigeria to Russia 2018," he said.

"Nigeria have the best players in Africa and I have the German mentality to bring good organisation and discipline to this team."

Nigeria

In life we all have to step on someone to get to where we are; but remember to appreciate them. You might think you dont need them but dont forget, everyone is always needed at one stage regardless.
By: Lily Boodeme Wilkins
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img