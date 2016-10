South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira (right) gets ready to tackle New Zealand's Dane Coles during the match at Kingspark Rugby stadium in Durban on October 8, 2016. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP)

Durban (South Africa) (AFP) - New Zealand thrashed South Africa 57-15 on Saturday in the Rugby Championship in Durban for a record-equalling 17th consecutive Test win.

After turning over only 12-9 ahead, the world champions made light of being without suspended scrum-half Aaron Smith after his Christchurch airport toilet tryst to score seven tries in the second half.