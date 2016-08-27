Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Congo | 27 August 2016 23:10 CET

DR Congo summit to avoid poll chaos planned for September

By AFP
Opposition supporters hold banners, wave flags and cheer during a rally organised by political opposition parties in Kinshasa on July 31, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP/File)
Opposition supporters hold banners, wave flags and cheer during a rally organised by political opposition parties in Kinshasa on July 31, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP/File)

Kinshasa (AFP) - Crunch talks between the DR Congo government and opposition will start next week, aimed at avoiding political chaos when the president's term expires late this year, an African Union mediator said Saturday.

Congo's opposition had originally spurned the talks, proposed by President Joseph Kabila in November 2015, insisting that several political prisoners must first be released.

Most however still remain in detention.

Former Togolese prime minister Edem Kodjo, who brokered the talks on behalf of the AU, said in Kinshasa that the negotiations will begin on September 1 and last for two weeks.

He added that the release of some opposition figures was a palpable sign that "nothing is closed, nothing is lost, everything is open".

"We are not here to concern ourselves with our own problems, we came here for Congo's future," he said.

Tension has been building for months in the vast mineral-rich nation of 71 million over fears that Kabila will follow in the footsteps of neighbouring heads of state and change the constitution to extend his rule into a third term.

The country's highest court earlier this year ruled that Kabila could stay in office beyond the scheduled December date if no election were held.

Under the constitution Kabila must call elections three months before the end of his term on December 20.

Opposition spokesman and parliamentarian Jean-Lucien Bussa said Kabila's political rivals had agreed to join the national dialogue to "allow the Congolese people who aspire to the first democratic transition in the DRC" to be involved in the presidential vote.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende said: "We have finally found a compromise."

Congo

Not every raining that crops grow;some are weak to absorb.
By: Bisaso Richard
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img