South Africa's Du Plessis out for three months

Montpellier (France) (AFP) - Montpellier's South African hooker Bismarck Du Plessis has been ruled out for up to three months after tearing a muscle in his chest, sources in the club confirmed on Monday.

Du Plessis, 32, will have to undergo surgery a scan on Monday revealed, and will be out for between two to three months.

Capped 79 times for the Springboks, Du Plessis picked up the injury in Saturday's 41-13 home win against Pau.

He will miss several big games for the club including their European Cup opener on October 15 at Northampton.

Montpellier are fifth in the Top 14 after four games.