Female suicide bomber kills eight in NE Nigeria

Maiduguri (Nigeria) (AFP) - A female suicide bomber killed at least eight people when she detonated her explosives in a taxi in Maiduguri, the capital of northeast Borno state in Nigeria, emergency services said Wednesday.

"About eight persons lost their lives, 15 injured persons were evacuated to specialist and teaching hospitals," the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement. Borno police said the woman was believed to among the female casualties found on the road.