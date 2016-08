Gabonese President Ali Bongo casts his vote at a polling station in Libreville during the presidential election on August 27, 2016. By Marco Longari (AFP)

Libreville (AFP) - Security forces clashed with protestors in Gabon's capital Libreville on Wednesday shortly after authorities announced the re-election of President Ali Bongo by a narrow majority, an AFP reporter said.

"Ali must go!" shouted demonstrators as security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to stop them reaching the headquarters of the election commission.