Opposition party HQs torched in DRCongo: AFP

Flares are launched by Democratic Republic of Congo police during a demonstration in Goma on September 19, 2016. By Mustafa Mulopwe (AFP)

Kinshasa (AFP) - The headquarters of three DR Congo opposition parties were torched overnight and early Tuesday, a day after deadly clashes between police and opponents of President Joseph Kabila, AFP journalists said.

One person was injured at the offices of the main opposition, while by 8:30 am (0730 GMT) flames were dying down at the headquarters of the Forces of Union and Solidarity (FONUS) and the MLP in the north of the capital Kinshasa.