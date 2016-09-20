Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Congo | 20 September 2016 10:00 CET

Opposition party HQs torched in DRCongo: AFP

By AFP
Flares are launched by Democratic Republic of Congo police during a demonstration in Goma on September 19, 2016. By Mustafa Mulopwe (AFP)
Flares are launched by Democratic Republic of Congo police during a demonstration in Goma on September 19, 2016. By Mustafa Mulopwe (AFP)

Kinshasa (AFP) - The headquarters of three DR Congo opposition parties were torched overnight and early Tuesday, a day after deadly clashes between police and opponents of President Joseph Kabila, AFP journalists said.

One person was injured at the offices of the main opposition, while by 8:30 am (0730 GMT) flames were dying down at the headquarters of the Forces of Union and Solidarity (FONUS) and the MLP in the north of the capital Kinshasa.

The fear of the black man goes hand in hand with the admiration for their slave master...what a dilema.
By: Royalty
