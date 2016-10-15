Burkina Faso | 15 October 2016 17:40 CET
African Union adopts charter on piracy, illegal fishing
Lome (AFP) - The African Union on Saturday adopted a charter on piracy, illegal fishing and maritime security at a summit meeting in Togo.
"We are happy to announce the adoption and signing of a charter on maritime security and safety and development in Africa," Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso said, hailing an "historic" decision designed to boost economic and social development across the continent.