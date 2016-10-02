South Africa beat Australia by 142 runs in 2nd ODI

Johannesburg (AFP) - South Africa beat Australia by 142 runs in the second one-day international between at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Scores: South Africa 361 for six in 50 overs. Australia 219 in 37.4 overs



Rilee Rossouw (right) and Quinton de Kock made 41 runs for South Africa off Australi'a first five overs

Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 2-0

Remaining matches: Oct 5, Durban Oct 9, Port Elizabeth Oct 12, Cape Town