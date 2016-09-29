Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Kenya | 29 September 2016 18:10 CET

War crimes court to open initial probe into Gabon unrest

By AFP
Supporters of Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping face demonstrate in Libreville in August 2016 after Ali Bongo was declared the winner of presidential elections. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)
Supporters of Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping face demonstrate in Libreville in August 2016 after Ali Bongo was declared the winner of presidential elections. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)

The Hague (AFP) - The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Thursday she was opening an initial probe into deadly unrest in Gabon sparked by disputed elections.

The government of Gabon had asked the court to open an investigation "without delay" accusing supporters of opposition leader Jean Ping of incitement to genocide and crimes against humanity, prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

In what will be a lengthy process, her office will "be conducting a preliminary examination" to see if there is enough evidence to carry out a full investigation.

Kenya

success is simple making yourself attractive to attract others
By: chief addysam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img