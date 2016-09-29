War crimes court to open initial probe into Gabon unrest

Supporters of Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping face demonstrate in Libreville in August 2016 after Ali Bongo was declared the winner of presidential elections. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)

The Hague (AFP) - The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Thursday she was opening an initial probe into deadly unrest in Gabon sparked by disputed elections.

The government of Gabon had asked the court to open an investigation "without delay" accusing supporters of opposition leader Jean Ping of incitement to genocide and crimes against humanity, prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

In what will be a lengthy process, her office will "be conducting a preliminary examination" to see if there is enough evidence to carry out a full investigation.