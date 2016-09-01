Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 1 September 2016 07:10 CET

Gabon opposition says two killed as security forces storm HQ

By AFP

Libreville (AFP) - Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured as Gabon security forces stormed the opposition's headquarters early Thursday after disputed polls, the party leader Jean Ping told AFP.

"There are two dead and many injured according to a reliable source," said Ping, who was not at the headquarters building.

Violence has swept the capital Libreville since President Ali Bongo was declared the winner of polls by a slim margin over Ping, a veteran diplomat and former top African Union official.

the only way you can live twice is to leave a lagacy. think about it
By: kofi beng
