Africa | 8 September 2016 20:30 CET

Gabon opposition leader takes vote complaint to court

By AFP

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Country's Constitutional Court contesting the official results of last month's presidential election, won by incumbent Ali Bongo, his campaign team said.

"Jean Ping has a petition with the Constitutional Court requesting a review... of the results of the August 27, 2016 presidential election in Haut-Ogooue province" Bongo's family fiefdom.

