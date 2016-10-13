South Africa | 13 October 2016 15:20 CET
S. Africa's Zuma 'moves to block' graft report
Johannesburg (AFP) - South Africa's embattled President Jacob Zuma on Thursday served a court notice to block a watchdog from releasing a report into allegations that he was involved in corrupt activities, his spokesman said.
"That is true, there is an application for an urgent interdict," Bongani Ngqulunga told AFP a day before Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was expected to release her report into allegations that Zuma let a wealthy business family choose ministers.