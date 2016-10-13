Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
South Africa | 13 October 2016 15:20 CET

S. Africa's Zuma 'moves to block' graft report

By AFP
South African President Jacob Zuma came to power in 2009. By Rodger Bosch (AFP/File)
South African President Jacob Zuma came to power in 2009. By Rodger Bosch (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South Africa's embattled President Jacob Zuma on Thursday served a court notice to block a watchdog from releasing a report into allegations that he was involved in corrupt activities, his spokesman said.

"That is true, there is an application for an urgent interdict," Bongani Ngqulunga told AFP a day before Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was expected to release her report into allegations that Zuma let a wealthy business family choose ministers.

