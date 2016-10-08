Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 8 October 2016

Morocco's Islamists win parliamentary elections: ministry

By AFP

Rabat (AFP) - Morocco's Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which has headed a coalition government since Arab Spring-inspired protests five years ago, has won parliamentary elections, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane's PJD secured 125 seats against 102 for its main rival, the Authenticity and Modernity Party, which had campaigned against the "Islamisation" of Moroccan society, the ministry said after all ballots were counted.

