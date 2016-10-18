UN peacekeeping chief to visit Western Sahara

UN peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told reporters that he will hold talks in Rabat, visit the headquarters of the UN mission MINURSO in Laayoune and cross into Algeria to visit the refugee camps in Tindouf. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - UN peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous will travel to Western Sahara this week as the United Nations works to ease tensions with Morocco over its mission in the disputed territory.

Ladsous told reporters on Tuesday that he will hold talks in Rabat, visit the headquarters of the UN mission MINURSO in Laayoune and cross into Algeria to visit the refugee camps in Tindouf.

The visit will be the first by a senior UN official since Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made a controversial trip in March, angering Morocco over his use of the term "occupation" to describe the status of Western Sahara.

Ladsous described his visit to MINURSO as a "morale-boosting" exercise for the mission after Morocco cut dozens of staff in angry retaliation over Ban's use of the term.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in April demanding that MINURSO return to "full functionality" but not all 75 staffers are expected to go back.

A review of the staffing is under way and some of the mission's work could be handled by the UN regional hub, a senior UN official said.

The United Nations announced in August that UN envoy Christopher Ross was prepared to travel to the region for talks on ending the decades-old conflict over Western Sahara.

That trip is "still under discussion," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding: "To say that Western Sahara is a complex and complicated issue would be an understatement."

Ban is due to return to Morocco in November to attend the COP22 conference on climate change in Marrakesh.

The council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Western Sahara, but there was no concrete outcome to the discussion.

MINURSO was established in 1991 after a ceasefire ended a war that broke out when Morocco sent troops to the former Spanish territory in 1975 and fought Sahrawi rebels of the Polisario Front.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, declared by the Polisario in 1976, is a full member of the African Union.

Morocco maintains that Western Sahara is an integral part of the kingdom despite UN resolutions that task MINURSO with organizing a referendum on self-determination.