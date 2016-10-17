Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 17 October 2016 19:20 CET

Guantanamo prisoner transferred to Mauritania: Pentagon

By AFP
The US flag flies above the US Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. By Paul J. Richards (AFP)
The US flag flies above the US Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. By Paul J. Richards (AFP)

Washington (AFP) - The Pentagon on Monday said it had transferred a Guantanamo inmate to the government of Mauritania, bringing the military prison's remaining population down to 60.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi, believed to be the last inmate from Mauritania held at the facility in Cuba, wrote the best-selling book, "Guantanamo Diary."

"The United States is grateful to the government of Mauritania for its humanitarian gesture and willingness to support ongoing US efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility," the US Defense Department said in a statement.

