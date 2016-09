At least 20 people were killed in attacks by ex-Seleka fighters, a police source says. By Pacome Pa Pabandji (AFP/File)

Bangui (Central African Republic) (AFP) - Militia fighters in the Central African Republic have killed at least 20 people and wounded several more in attacks in the centre of the country, a police source said Sunday.

"At least 20 people were killed and several others wounded in attacks mounted Friday by elements of the ex-Seleka (militia) against Kaga Bandoro and nearby villages," the source said.