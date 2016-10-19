Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
19 October 2016

Vogue endorses Hillary Clinton for US president

By BBC

Vogue magazine has endorsed Hillary Clinton ahead of the US presidential election next month.

The Democratic candidate will face Republican rival Donald Trump when Americans go to the polls on 8 November.

In an editorial, the magazine said: “Vogue has no history of political endorsements.

“Given the profound stakes of this one, and the history that stands to be made, we feel that should change.”

The article reminds readers the magazine has previously profiled Clinton six times.

Vogue, which has been led by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour since 1988, added Clinton “knows the challenges working women face”.

Anna Wintour has been editor in chief of Vogue since 1988

“We understand that Clinton has not always been a perfect candidate, yet her fierce intelligence and considerable experience are reflected in policies and positions that are clear, sound, and hopeful,” the editorial said.

But the magazine criticised “the chaos and unpredictability and the sometimes appalling spectacle of this election season”.

On Wednesday evening, Clinton and Trump will go head to head in the final televised debate of the campaign season.

