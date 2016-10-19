Diamond Appiah has launched a campaign for the arrest of popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa over her alleged fraudulent activities.

In a cautionary message on her social media page, the actress told fans and the general public to be on guard so that they don't fall prey to such fraudulent schemes.

Read her full post below:

ATTENTION !! ATTENTION !! ATTENTION... My attention has been drawn to an issue that is very heartbreaking and disheartening in our society.

The lady in picture is called Nana Agradaa (Fetish Priestess) who operates her FRAUDULENT shrine at Sowutuom a suburb of Accra. She advertises on some television stations inviting unsuspecting individuals to come for spiritual help n ends up duping them.

When they report her to the Police in her Jurisdiction, the police even mock the complainant n don't take her on bcos she has been allegedly sorting some of the officers at the station out to cover her fraudulent activities n make the cases against her a "foolish case" this has been going on for a few years now. So I want everyone to share dis post for the entire Nation to see that Nana Agradaa is an alledged SCAMMER who operates under the pretence of a fetish priestess to DUPE people. She Duped one Kwaku Antwi

On 1st June, 2015 and collected an amount of 7,750 ghc promising him she was going to double the money for him to enable him pay off a loan n when nothing happened n the gentleman confronted her. She denied taking any money from him.

So he went to the sowutuom police station to report the incident only to be mocked by some of the police men on duty who did nothing about it till date. She has duped hundreds of people n she is still walking around freely.

Dear Ghana Police service it is your duty to protect us from criminals like these so why is she still walking around freely instead of being in Jail . #Stop this Menace #Arrest Nana Agradaa Now #She is not above the Law