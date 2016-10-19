Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 19 October 2016 16:31 CET

Listen: SquYb - Say Your Last Prayer EP

By B Banks

Hip-Hop/Trap & Soul artist, SquYb, is a traditional glass of fresh wine, as this young king and president of a Yongin Sound has grown so quickly, musically, spiritually and artistically in a relatively short time.

Hailing from Aflao as he refers ‘A town’ and a full ewe breed, this number. 9 comes with melodious local dialects and a perfect blend of the wewly found Trap/Soul sounds, drawing inspiration from God, life and personal experiences.

The modern day species of new sound has birth SquYb and with the song and video ‘Dem Tins’ it is clear, and vividly accurate to say, SquYb is Africans blend of local tongues and international delivery, with a chronological discography of 2 EP’s released and one album yet to be released, this chap is as promising as they come, find out why after watching and listening to ‘Dem Tins’ along side meditating to his new EP S.Y.L.P: Say Your Last Prayer.

The EP which contains 7 tracks without no feature(s) was produced by H.B.O.O.G & Adultree and is posed to appeal to all Trap/Hip-Hop & Soul music lovers out there.

Stream and download from below.
LINK - http://www.audiomack.com/album/squyb/say-your-last-prayer-sylpep

Audio Report

“The only reality I agree with is mine, not the reality of the majority”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img