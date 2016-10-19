Listen: SquYb - Say Your Last Prayer EP

Hip-Hop/Trap & Soul artist, SquYb, is a traditional glass of fresh wine, as this young king and president of a Yongin Sound has grown so quickly, musically, spiritually and artistically in a relatively short time.

Hailing from Aflao as he refers ‘A town’ and a full ewe breed, this number. 9 comes with melodious local dialects and a perfect blend of the wewly found Trap/Soul sounds, drawing inspiration from God, life and personal experiences.

The modern day species of new sound has birth SquYb and with the song and video ‘Dem Tins’ it is clear, and vividly accurate to say, SquYb is Africans blend of local tongues and international delivery, with a chronological discography of 2 EP’s released and one album yet to be released, this chap is as promising as they come, find out why after watching and listening to ‘Dem Tins’ along side meditating to his new EP S.Y.L.P: Say Your Last Prayer.

The EP which contains 7 tracks without no feature(s) was produced by H.B.O.O.G & Adultree and is posed to appeal to all Trap/Hip-Hop & Soul music lovers out there.

Stream and download from below.

LINK - http://www.audiomack.com/album/squyb/say-your-last-prayer-sylpep