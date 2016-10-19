Lil Win  Ft Top Kay, Ohemaa Dadao & Apya  - Okukudufuor (Official Video)

Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win) releases the video to his recently released single titled Okukudufour (Brave Person).

The song features female rapper, Ohemaa Dadao, Top Kay and sound producer Apya.

The visuals for the song was directed by Steve Gyamfi and it features the "popular" Mary Waddle.

In this video, the actor cum musician exhibits some occult scenes to bring to reality the message Okukudufour carries.

Enjoy the video below and share your views...

