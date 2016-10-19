Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 19 October 2016

MUSIGA to mourn with Obour on Saturday

By GNA

Mr Bice Osei-Kuffour aka Obour, the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), would on Saturday October 22, bury his late mother, Madam Christiana Addo at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

The burial would be held at the Juaso Town Park on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 for the memorial service.

Juaso is expected to be in a mournful mood as artists gather in their numbers on the funeral grounds to grieve with their President.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Head of Communication and Special Projects at MUSIGA said the final funeral rites is expected to bring together some state officials, musicians and other players in the creative arts industry.

Some of the artistes who would be at the funeral include Kojo Antwi, Tagoe Sisters, Elder Mireku and many others.

The late Christiana Addo died on Sunday July 24, in the United Kingdom after a short illness.

She was survived by the MUSIGA President and his three siblings; Mr Harold Oteng, Ms Harriet Oteng and Madam Pearl Portia Osei-Kuffour.

'Things without remedy should be without regard'
By: Shakespeare
