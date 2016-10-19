Nii Ayi Solomon's 'Homeless' to premiere at Alliance Francaise

VillageMinds Production in partnership with Alliance Francaise and Blacksheep MMG is set to premiere Nii Ayi Solomon’s latest work, ‘Homeless’.

Known for his play, “The Love of Mamavi’, Mr Solomon in his latest work puts the limelight on the streets of Accra to find out about the mental and visual graffiti of hardship, horror, blood and sweat that Ghanaians who find themselves on the 'world's extreme corner' experience daily.

The play, directed by WK Dziewornu-Norvor is a captivating drama, designed to shock, enlighten and initiate discourse on the struggles of street life.

It is in these streets that destiny pairs Abu and John and sends them on life's most interesting journey.

What fate awaits them? Will they be accepted and given a royal entrance to the big house? How easy will that be for them after they have picked up new habits from the street?

The play which is filled with humour will keep the audience glued to its seat till the entire production is over; but hefty with a message that cannot be overlooked.

Homeless premieres at Alliance Francaise on November 11 at 7 PM. Tickets are available for È»20.00. Contact 0541146122 for more details.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com