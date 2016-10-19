Former Big Brother Africa 3 representative from Ghana, Wihelmina Abu-Andani, popularly referred to as Mimi, has refuted reports that she got married recently.

In August this year, photos and reports emerged that the Big Brother Africa star had tied the knot with her long-time fiancée and business partner Nana Michaels.

According to the reports, the ceremony was attended by family members of the couple as well as veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono).

Mimi, who has been off the Ghanaian entertainment scene for some time now, reacting to the reports in an interview with Joy News said the pictures were taken at a party.

According to Mimi, who is also a musician, she has been married for seven years.

“I’ve been married for seven years. For me as a Northerner, our married is not like the va-va-voom that you have to see a lot of things. So, I was married for a long time. This was just a party,” she revealed.

The ‘Tattoo’ singer speaking about her hiatus from the music and entertainment scene said she currently pursuing other business ventures.

“If you are in Ghana you will realise that I have been out of music for six years because it was just a phase of my life and I am in another phase so I’m taking care of my other businesses,” Mimi disclosed.

She added that “I work with my husband… we are into branding and other things. There always has to be changed in order to bring improvement in people’s lives.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )