Controversial Ghanaian TV Presenter Nana Aba Anamoah has descended heavily on critics who insist that female TV Presenters cannot repeat the same dress on TV after which she described herself as being “a bit of a selfish person.”

The outspoken TV Presenter who made an appearance on the most influential celebrity and lifestyle show in Ghana, Celebrity Fanzone on Viasat1 Ghana last Saturday went as far as describing anybody holding a contrary view as having a “stupid way of thinking.”

Commenting on a study which was conducted in 2014 by Karl Stefanovic suggesting that women are quite often judged on what they wear and how often they repeat their outfits on TV; argued that, it doesn’t make sense to buy a dress and decide to wear it only once.

She stated: “there is nothing wrong with that [repeating an outfit on TV]. I have heard people say you wore this top last week. That is the most stupid way to think, that, because I wore this top last week I cannot wear it today. Do you go to a shop in Osu, buy one dress and say ‘I won’t wear it again?’ ‘How much money am I making?’”

Nana Aba Anamoah appearing alongside co-hosts Akosua Hanson and Jessica Opare Saforo also stressed that she is a “carefree” person who doesn’t give a “toss” about how people think about her in an attempt to explain how she has been able to keep afloat in the media industry as a woman.

“I don’t know how this is going to come out but am carefree and I don’t give a toss about what the next person is thinking about me. I go out there and do what makes me happy. I am a bit of a selfish person as long as you are not dying for my actions I really can’t be bothered. That is how I run my affairs,” she maintained.

The beautiful presenter who was fired from TV3 in 2015 and is currently with media group EIB Network, has also in the past made certain disparaging remarks about Viasat1 Ghana but subsequently had to apologize.

Laywer and TV Presenter Sandra Ankobiah was also on the show last Saturday to talk about a new media facility she is running together with Nana Aba Amamoah which focuses on a six week development program for people who want to work in the media industry.

