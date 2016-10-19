2016 Joy FM Skuuls Reunion euphoria builds up

Euphoria for the 2016 edition of Joy FM Skuuls Reunion is building up as various schools have started taking turns to battle each other for supremacy ahead of the main event on October 29.

The annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, which is the biggest outdoor event in West Africa, brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old school friends, relive the memorable moments of senior high school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama and all the things that were done way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in education in friendship as well as in sports and this year's won’t be different.

As Ghanaians gear up for the main event on October 29 at the Independence Square, the schools have started their studio appearances at Joy FM to warm up for the event and show their school's prowess.

On Tuesday night, old students of St Martins Secondary School, Christian Methodist and Akim Swedru Secondary School broke the ice for other schools to follow.

At the forecourt of Joy FM Tuesday night, the old students reminisced the good old days in school amid a packed and charged atmosphere of jama music, sharp brain contest, rollcalls and calling of nicknames.

Several others schools will also take turns in the coming days to take part in studio session ahead of the main event.

This year’s Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, sponsored by Busy 4G, according to organisers will be the biggest yet.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com