Hitz FM set to launch season 2 of 'Hottest DJ' competition

Ghana’s number one entertainment radio station, Hitz 103.9 FM, is set to launch the second edition of the ‘Hottest DJ’ competition.

The maiden edition of the reality show was held last year and it was introduced to unearth the next big thing when it comes to Deejaying in Ghana.

The competition as part of its core aims serves as a platform to shape and enhance the craft of contestants who yearn to fill the shoes of some of the biggest DJs in the industry.

The second edition of the ‘Hottest DJ’, sponsored by Supertech Fuel Saver, will be launched on Wednesday, October 19.

This launch will be happening live on the ‘Hot Picks Show’ on Joy Prime channel on Multi TV.

The maiden edition of the ‘Hottest DJ’ reality show saw DJ Massive emerging as the winner after beating first and second runners-up, DJ MJ and DJ Raennie, and 29 others.

He took home the grand prize of a DJ setup, a tablet from Franko Trading Enterprise, a cash price of GH¢2,400 and a one-year contract with Hitz FM.

The 2016 ‘Hottest DJ’, according to organisers, promises to be bigger and more exciting.