Ghana Music Week Festival in UK postponed to Dec 30

Organisers of the 2016 Ghana Music Week Festival (GMW-UK) in the UK have postponed the event to December 30.

The event was scheduled to take place at Indigo at the O2 Arena on October 21, but organisers, in a press statement said, they have postponed the event due to “some unavoidable circumstances.”

“The postponement has become very necessary to enable the organisers fix a technical element, responsible for delivering an unprecedented event experience per GMW-UK concept,” the statement, copied to Myjoyonline.com said.

Freddie Annang, Chairman of the GMW-UK Planning Committee noted in the statement that “also, the postponement would give us, even more, time to market the event adequately for the right impact, considering that GMW-UK primarily aims as marketing and driving the right traffic to the main festival in Ghana next [year] March.”

According to the organisers, BET Awards winner, Stonebwoy remains the headline artiste for the event. He will be supported by 2016 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, E.L.

Organisers, Fantasy Entertainment and Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), however, noted that three artistes would be announced in the coming weeks to replace Highlife great, Amakye Dede who was originally billed to perform at the October 21 event.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )