Music: Lamboginny X Mr Clayy Ft. Stonebwoy

This is super dope!!! From Nigeria to Ghana, Ghana to Africa and exported to the world, the sensational duo of Lamboginnyaka Mr. Loverman and the mysterious rapper, Mr Clayy has unleashed a straight to the dance floor banging tone, a collaboration with the Ghanaian dance hall star, StoneBwoy titled Carry Me Dey Go.

The Thumping single is produced, mixed and mastered by Benie Macaulay and its taken off the forthcoming album project #LIVING scheduled for release soon from yours truly Lamboginny and Mr Clayy. Cc @lamboginny @stonebwoyb

Download Link

https://my.notjustok.com/track/140743/lamboginny-x-mr-clayy-carry-me-dey-go-ft-stonebwoy