I Don't Care About People Sipping Kalypo - Akrobeto

Outspoken Kumawood actor Akwesi Boadi aka Akrobeto has revealed that he doesn’t care about people sipping kalyppo.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana over the past few weeks, have mounted a massive Kalyppo campaign which they have described as their ‘symbol of change’ in the upcoming general elections in Ghana.

This comes after Some critics of the NPP ridiculed an image of their leader Nana Akufo-Addo sipping the drink while on a campaign tour. This went viral on social media especially Facebook.

According to critics,the three times presidential candidate is patronising a drink that could put his health at risk.But NPP faithfuls stood by their leader triggering what has become #Kalyselfie on social media particularly on Facebook and Twitter.

The vice presidential candidate for NPP; Dr Bawumia, Acting National Chairman; Freddie Blay and Acting General Secretary; John Boadu joined the craze clutching their drink.

When he was asked whether he support the Kalyppo craze, Akrobeto exclaimed to Dr Who, host of Hot and classic showbiz review that he is concentrating on his acting career hence he doesn’t care about people sipping kalyppo:

“Dr Who please next time try and ask me questions solely about movies and not Kalyppo.if people are sipping kalyppo how does that concern me?I don’t care about those drinking Kalyppo-whether they drink kalyppo ,akpeteshie ,eat waakye or what ever, it is none of my business”,Akrobeto fumes

Akrobeto shot to fame through the “Key Soap Concert Party” entertainment show and has featured on numerous Kumawood movies like “Bediahene”,’Ahenie,Ebedani and Agye Dabi

He hails from a small town called Ayirebi ,a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana. With the aim of securing a blistering future for him, his parents enrolled him into Ayirebi L/A Elementary School. Unfortunately Akrobeto decided to end his education abruptly due to poor academic performance and the mockery which accompanied it.

With the aim to be at the apex of life and break the poverty chain, he fought hard and now owns two story buildings and brings hope to his family of 11 but4 have passed away.