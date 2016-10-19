Raymond Represents Ghana At Mr Africa

Raymond Kyerematen, third runner-up for Mr Ghana 2016, on Tuesday evening left Ghana for London ahead of the grand finale of the 2016 edition of Mr Africa International male pageant in the United Kingdom.

Mr Africa International is a male fashion competition aimed at empowering young Africans and raising money for charity.

Thirty countries are expected to arrive in London to compete for the ultimate title of Mr Africa International 2016.

The event, founded by Ayotunde Twitch, and produced by Jensrickskin UK, was hosted at the African Centre, London, in the years 2012 and 2013, Mama Jumbe in 2014 and moved to the beautiful city of Lagos in Nigeria at the Bespoke Centre, Lekki. The event returns to where it all began, back to London.

The international event in its fifth season and has produced winners from Sierra Leone (Adonis O'holi, 2012), Botswana /Gambia (Jaydon Anderson, Williams Falade, 2013), Angola (Arnaldo Jose, 2014) and Uganda/Ghana (Keith Kahhurra /Ian Wordi, 2015).

Raymond will be joining other competitors from 30 countries who will be arriving in London this week for the competition.

