Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 19 October 2016 11:41 CET

Ghanaians Hold Batakari Festival In UK

By Daily Guide

Ghana Society, a UK-based event company, is set to make history with the first ever Batakari Festival in UK.

The festival will celebrate the rich and beautiful culture of Africa during 2016 Black History Month, and is expected to gather thousands across the world to experience Ghana-made Batakari.

Batakari, also known as smock, is a national dress of Ghanaians. It originated from the Northern Region of Ghana and used to be worn by kings in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions of Ghana, but now very popular across the country as well as Burkina Faso and other African countries.

According to the CEO of Ghana Society, Maria Lovell, this year’s celebration of Batakari in the UK is to introduce the beautiful culture of Ghana to the world and also a means to create a platform for individuals and small companies from all over the world to come and showcase their unique products or services.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year as it is an important educational awareness of black history,” she added.

The Batakari Fair will take place from Monday, October 24 to Saturday, October 29, 11:00am to 5:00pm daily with cultural dance display and music.

The fair will be climaxed with the prestigious 'Batakari Fundraising Dinner Dance' in Luton Lewsey Farm Learning Centre.

The dinner dance is also supported by the Ghana High Commission UK, Ghana Union (London), Ghana Carnival Ambassador for Northern Region, Sherifa Gunu, D’ Cryme, amongst many distinguished guests and patrons.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )

General News

Money is the route of all Evil.
By: DAWI Nigeria..
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img