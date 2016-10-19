Ghanaians Hold Batakari Festival In UK

Ghana Society, a UK-based event company, is set to make history with the first ever Batakari Festival in UK.

The festival will celebrate the rich and beautiful culture of Africa during 2016 Black History Month, and is expected to gather thousands across the world to experience Ghana-made Batakari.

Batakari, also known as smock, is a national dress of Ghanaians. It originated from the Northern Region of Ghana and used to be worn by kings in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions of Ghana, but now very popular across the country as well as Burkina Faso and other African countries.

According to the CEO of Ghana Society, Maria Lovell, this year’s celebration of Batakari in the UK is to introduce the beautiful culture of Ghana to the world and also a means to create a platform for individuals and small companies from all over the world to come and showcase their unique products or services.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year as it is an important educational awareness of black history,” she added.

The Batakari Fair will take place from Monday, October 24 to Saturday, October 29, 11:00am to 5:00pm daily with cultural dance display and music.

The fair will be climaxed with the prestigious 'Batakari Fundraising Dinner Dance' in Luton Lewsey Farm Learning Centre.

The dinner dance is also supported by the Ghana High Commission UK, Ghana Union (London), Ghana Carnival Ambassador for Northern Region, Sherifa Gunu, D’ Cryme, amongst many distinguished guests and patrons.

