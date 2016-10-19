S-Concert Fever Grips Accra

An official announcement that Saturday, November 5 is the date for the 2016 edition of Ghana's biggest music concert, 'S-Concert', organised by Starr 103.5 FM, has sparked a rising euphoria and frenzy among music lovers in Accra.

This will be the third edition of the 'S-Concert', and there is a heated debate whether Starr FM can break the record the station set at the 2015 edition when it attracted well over 50,000 persons to the concert staged at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade fair Centre.

This year, the station has settled on the Accra Sports Station as venue for the event and announced Shatta Wale and Sarkodie as the headline artistes.

The pre-event euphoria among the general public ahead of the concert could make this year's edition bigger than the two previous ones, and already there are talks the Accra Sports Stadium may not be a big enough venue for the event.

Apart from Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, the station has also released fliers announcing other acts, including Rudebwoy Ranking, Nii Funny, Teephlow, Ras Kuuku, and it is certain that many more celebrated musicians will be announced as the date draws near.

This year's edition has been dubbed the 'Biggest Peace Concert'.