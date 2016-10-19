If you’re a hardcore listener of ‘Kasahari level’ back in the days with host Dr. Duncan on formerly Tema based radio station Adom FM, then many loyal listeners would have heard names like Shankoma, Okra, Sarkodie, Pope Skinny and many others.

Born Nana Ntifo aka Shankoma revealed to Blagogee.com, how loyal he was back then with top notch artistes making it big in the music industry.

According to him, back then I have supported many ‘A’ artistes which today if call them for a feature on any of their songs or on my song they refuse.

Shankoma recounted how many artistes could not match his prowess in his Kashari era.

The inventor of Akuapem Rap said, “it feels very sad sometimes but I believe that fans who loved my music and my rap in Akuapem have really missed me and my rap services”.

He continued that, it would be good if fans hear Shankoma on Sarkodie songs and many other acts songs.

When asked if he is back to the music industry, he said yes am recording more songs and I promise my fans to watch out for more from the Powase General.