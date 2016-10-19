Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 19 October 2016 11:44 CET

New Music: ONISE IYANU - Goke & Favour Adeyemi [@GokeFavour]

By Naija Gospel

Different things happen to us in life, we seek for help from sources that will/can never help. But when we lift up our eyes to the heavens, we draw the Host of Heaven to attention and the God, the Great I am gives the miracle that is long awaited. It’s a song of praise to God for he never disappoint no matter what. You cannot but dance to the rhythm.

The couple, Goke & Favour Adeyemi (The Ubangiji crooner) have been a vessel of honour in God’s hand as instrument of praise and worship. Filled with the Holy Ghost, they have delivered this piece powerfully.

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/139639

Audio Report

An elephant cannot hide behind a tree
By: Stephen Donkor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img