Ghana Music Week Festival, UK, Is Now On December 30TH At Indigo2
Owing to some unavoidable circumstances, the first edition of Ghana Music Week, UK (GMW-UK), originally scheduled for the Indigo at the O2 on October 21, 2016; has been re-scheduled to Friday December 30, 2016 at the same venue.
The postponement has become very necessary to enable the organizers fix a technical element, responsible for delivering an unprecedented event-experience per GMW-UK concept. “Also, the postponement would give us even more time to market the event adequately for the right impact, considering that GMW-UK primarily aims as marketing and driving the right traffic to the main festival in Ghana next March”, says Mr. Freddie Annang, Chairman of the GMW-UK Planning Committee.
BET Awards Winner and 2016 MAMAs nominee, STONEBWOY, remains the Headline Artiste, alongside 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, E.L. GMW-UK details as follows:
Event: Ghana Music Week Festival, UK (GMW-UK)
Date: Friday, December 30, 2016
Headliners: Stonebwoy and E.L. + 3 big names to be announced soon
Hosted by: Dj Abrantee (Capital Xtra)
Venue: Indigo at The 02 (Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX, United Kingdom)
Time: 6pm (last entry- 9pm)
In place of highlife musician, Amakye Dede, who would not be available on the new date, three (3) big-name Guest Artistes would be announced in the coming weeks. All tickets bought earlier are valid, as they would be transferred and accepted on December 30th at the Indigo.
2016 GMW-UK is organized by Fantasy Entertainment, Musicians Union of Ghana, Showbiz Africa, ABM and Base Group; in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission, UK and Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.