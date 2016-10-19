Ghana Music Week Festival, UK, Is Now On December 30TH At Indigo2

Owing to some unavoidable circumstances, the first edition of Ghana Music Week, UK (GMW-UK), originally scheduled for the Indigo at the O2 on October 21, 2016; has been re-scheduled to Friday December 30, 2016 at the same venue.

The postponement has become very necessary to enable the organizers fix a technical element, responsible for delivering an unprecedented event-experience per GMW-UK concept. “Also, the postponement would give us even more time to market the event adequately for the right impact, considering that GMW-UK primarily aims as marketing and driving the right traffic to the main festival in Ghana next March”, says Mr. Freddie Annang, Chairman of the GMW-UK Planning Committee.

BET Awards Winner and 2016 MAMAs nominee, STONEBWOY, remains the Headline Artiste, alongside 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, E.L. GMW-UK details as follows:

Event: Ghana Music Week Festival, UK (GMW-UK)

Date: Friday, December 30, 2016

Headliners: Stonebwoy and E.L. + 3 big names to be announced soon

Hosted by: Dj Abrantee (Capital Xtra)

Venue: Indigo at The 02 (Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX, United Kingdom)

Time: 6pm (last entry- 9pm)

In place of highlife musician, Amakye Dede, who would not be available on the new date, three (3) big-name Guest Artistes would be announced in the coming weeks. All tickets bought earlier are valid, as they would be transferred and accepted on December 30th at the Indigo.