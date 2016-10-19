This Is The RTP Award Of All RTP Awards

The 6th RTP Award is set to thrill everyone and put smile on the faces of even unsuccessful award expectant and their fans.

Yes, that is what to look out for when you have the best dancehall artist in Africa, the best Gospel Artist in Ghana, the hottest highlife/hiplife artist in Ghana and the best comedian in Ghana share the same stage, on the same day at the same event.

This is what the 2016 Radio and Television Awards look set to offer: Shata Wale, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Kinaata, DKB, Kwadei, Lexis the Comic and OB

Despite the highlight of the program being the awards proper, there’s every chance that the memory that will live on for a long time will be the diversity of the entertainment and the profile of entertainers

Speaking to Prince Mackey, CEO of the Event, he assured Ghanaians that this year’s Awards event will be the best entertainment program of the year and keep establishing itself as the most transparent and uncontroversial award scheme in Africa

The Radio and Television Personality Award is not only known for setting the pace in Ghana but also their model being copied by other countries like Liberia and Nigeria

Largely marginalised and rarely recognised in the past, the RTP Awards has over the past 6 years placed presenters doing a good job in the limelight and given them their deserving recognition. Aside rewarding hard working presenters, the Award has shaped Radio and Television presentation in the country. Now, presenter strive to be more professional in order to be recognised by the biggest and most credible Award even in West Africa as far as the sector is concerned.

Interestingly, what has got most people excited in this year’s event is not just the presenters going to be recognised but the calibre of entertainers billed to entertain the obviously entertainment loving patrons

Shata Wale will bring the house down, Okomfour Kwadei will make patrons reminisce the good old days. DSP Kofi Sarpong will make you want to behave yourself. He comes as a policeman policing you to Christ with beautiful and soothing Gospel songs. As if that is not enough, you will have DKB and co who will go to every length to ensure that you crack your rib and forget your problems This is the RTP of all RTPs. You don’t want to miss it for anything. See you at the Accra International Conference Centre this Saturday at 7pm.