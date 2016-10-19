Don Max Album Launch Fosters Unity Among Chiefs

A few days after the president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Sigri Bewong the Paramount Chief of Sakot, and the Chief of Naaga, Naba Olando A. Awini III pledge support for Don Max Album launch/peace campaign, and two other noble chiefs of the Upper East Region have called for peace.

The Paramount Chief of Bongo, Bo-Naba Baba Salifu Lemyaarum, and the chief of Tongo - Tengzug, John Bawa Zuure, made this clarion call yesterday at their various palaces after commending the management of Don Max for scheduling the Show. According to Bo-Naba Baba Salifu Lemyaarum, it is heart-warming to have young people recognise the need for peace. He added that, he finds it adoring that team Don Max have taken it upon themselves to involve traditional heads since they play a pivotal role in peace crusades.

The Chief of Tongo - Tengzug, John Bawa Zuure, was optimistic that, sooner than later, Don Max, will rise through the ranks to be become a “music icon”. According to him, it is time for the Upper East Region to receive massive representation in the music industry. He further thanked his colleague Chiefs for pledging to promote peace and unity adding that, “this is a sign of progress and he feels comforted”. “It is his prayer that all and sundry will come to support this incredible headway”, he stressed.

In what appears exciting on the faces of team Don Max, the Public Relations Officer of Avinash Entertainment, Mr. Emmanuel Asieme Ayine expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and well-wishers. He said, “The management of Don Max are indebted to them all, for their kind words and unconceivable endorsement for the Album launch/peace campaign”. Emmanuel emphasized that, for the mere fact the Chiefs of Upper East have given their blessing to the programme, success certainly will become the next rhythm to accompany the show.

Don Max is the leading artist of Avinash Entertainment one of the successful record labels that features well-known artist in Northern Ghana such as Hot K, YCD Lyrix, Tipok and others. He is set to launch his first ever music album alongside a peace campaign at the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park on October 22, 2016 at exactly 4: 00 pm prompt.





