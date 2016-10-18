Akufo-Addo Is The Nehemiah Of Our Time---Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Many criticized her for supporting a 'Political Party'' this year, She explained why she supporting the New Patriotic Party this year. She descibed it as a pophetic choice.

During this political season, just like any other, several songs are being COMPOSED and played at rallies, launches of campaigns and tours. BOTH GOSPEL AND SECULAR MUSICIANS ALIKE are aligning themselves with these political parties by endorsing them and campaigning for them with some going to the EXTREME by making songs for them.

Amongst the many SONGS PLAYED AT CAMPAIGN GROUNDS INCLUDE Mahama Paper, Kakai AND Ab3n b3 b)m. THESE SONGS constantly receive play time from several speakers mounted at various political events.

Notable amongst them is the newest release by the gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah titled " Yen hwe mano nsei".

She has been known since 2008 to "campaign" for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and assure them of victory from the Lord with her Spirit-filled and inspirational songs. It, therefore, COMES AS no surprise when she was granted the platform at the launch of the NPP's manifesto at the Trade Fair Site in Accra.

The song caught my attention so I listened carefully. In the song she compared Ghana to Jerusalem and Nehemiah to Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the presidential candidate for the NPP. She goes on further state that just as Nehemiah would not sit idle and watch the destruction of the city, Nana would also not watch for Ghana to be ruined.

She therefore implores all and sundry, from students to workers to help propagate the gospel of change and work towards the rebuilding of Ghana by aligning with the NPP. Her song is enough to harness votes for the NPP, since she prophesies through her songs. I hope this becomes a good enough message to convince electorates of their choice of candidate. God bless Ghana. God bless Nana. Change is coming.