Divas Stage Tour Kicks Off, Gets Divine Klass, Pot Of Africa TV Partnerships

With the first all-female entertainers tour concert, Divas Stage Tour is kicking off, two media heavy weights in South-East Nigeria, Divine Klass Studio and Pot of Africa TV have gone in partnership with the project to see that it runs successfully.

Speaking in Owerri, Imo State, the founder of the project, Mr. Chinedu Hardy Nwadike described the partnership as a boost for their plans, adding that the presence of the two companies will turn around the fortunes of the project.

He said; “Divine Klass have one of the best studios in South-East Nigeria and they have remained consistent in the multimedia business for a very long time. Their services are classy and we are grateful to have them as partners”

On Pot of Africa TV, Hardy said; “They have turned us into a documentary and this is so lovely. We kicked off with a photoshoot and Pot of Africa TV team were there from beginning to end. We don’t just want to bring girls together in the project, but we want to document it. We want to tell the world about it; we want them to read it, watch it and see it.

Pot of Africa TV will help us turn the event into a TV content, they will be there in our sound checks, events and all of it. Their abilities are not in doubt because they have been in the business for a very long time and we are proud to have them in the project. I want to also appreciate the presence of Rocky Beauty Touch, a wonderful makeover outfit which took care of the girls, bloggers across the country and other media outfits that have been helping us reach more people in the project”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Divine Klass Studios, h, has urged the girls to take the project seriously, adding that every celebrity once failed in something.

“You are not yet a failure till the day you personally accept it. Every great man you see today once failed. I failed so many times, in fact I failed woefully, but I still moved on. I love to see youths making moves and not sitting down, so I want to encourage you to keep it up” Mr. Ononuju said, when a delegation of the girls paid him a courtesy visit during the photoshoot.

With some names missing out, Hardy was still happy with the turn out, adding that it is a good way to start. He said; “It is always a good thing to have doubters here and there because they spice up your success story. Lots of people doubted the concept, other had genuine reasons for being absent, but it is still a large family and we are creating an atmosphere for the girls to network and see who can help who get better.

Floxy, Rini Hillz, Donna May, Nony, Vivada, Cique, Glitzy, Vasecc, Amarulah, Divalil, Dlove and Kisha were all among the artistes present for the photoshoot, while dancers Ice, Girl Wizzy, Favy, Jenny and Young Meek are dancers.

Others are the only comedian and Dj in the folk, Another Miracle and DJ Alex respectively.

So far, no date has been fixed for the main take off of the event, but Hardy believes it will be very soon.

“There are still things we have to put on place to get it running, we still have to do a little promo for it, but I know we are nearing the takeoff, it’s just few days from now” he concluded.





2016-10-18 162248