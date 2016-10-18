Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 18 October 2016 16:37 CET

Burial date for Daasebre Dwamena to be decided Wednesday

By MyJoyOnline

The date for the burial of late highlife artiste, Daasebre Dwamena will be decided Wednesday.

The maternal family of the late musician has disclosed that they will agree on a date at a family meeting in Anomabo in the Central Region.

The paternal family of the artiste, after an initial impasse over who has the right to bury him, agreed to relinquish his remains for burial after a meeting last Friday.

Daasebre Dwamena’s maternal family had gone to court to seek an injunction to stop the paternal family in Koforidua from burying the musician on a proposed October 14 date.

The maternal family had argued that they had the right to bury the highlife musician.

But both families met and agreed that the late Daasebre Dwamena will be buried at Anomabo Ndasimam in the Central region.

Enoch Gyedu, who speaks for the late musician’s maternal family, speaking on Hitz @ 1 said they family will announce a new burial date after the meeting Wednesday.

Meanwhile Yaw Boateng, who speaks for the paternal family, also told Hitz @ 1 that they are not aware of the meeting.

He said the maternal family has not invited them and they will, therefore, not be attending the meeting.

Daasebre Dwamena died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Friday, July 29, 2016.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

