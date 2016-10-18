Audio Report | 18 October 2016 20:22 CET
Video: Chyn - Hollywood (Body No Be Firewood)
Smooth rapper Chyn returns with the Official Video to his new single, "Hollywood". The video takes us into the world of the artsy rapper.
The track gives a feeling of nostalgia with its commanding Horns and covers the rapper's ambition to reach to the top. Video was directed by Beautiful Mind Pictures
