Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
18 October 2016

Video: Chyn - Hollywood (Body No Be Firewood)

By 9JA_Olofofo

Smooth rapper Chyn returns with the Official Video to his new single, "Hollywood". The video takes us into the world of the artsy rapper.

The track gives a feeling of nostalgia with its commanding Horns and covers the rapper's ambition to reach to the top. Video was directed by Beautiful Mind Pictures

WATCH ON YOUTUBE - https://youtu.be/sRwF5yYO3A4

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD 'CHYN - HOLLYWOOD (BODY NO BE FIREWOOD)' - https://my.notjustok.com/track/132837/chyn-hollywood-body-no-be-firewood

