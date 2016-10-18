Juliet Ibrahim Launches her Shades Eyelashes & Moda Lipsticks Line in Ghana

Award-winning movie star and entrepreneur Juliet Ibrahim had the Ghana launch of her latest venture, the Shades by Juliet Ibrahim Eyelashes & Moda Lipsticks Line at the Miolin Hotel in Accra, Ghana on October 14th, 2016.

Guests at the event included Jackie Appiah, Harold Amenyah, Fred Nuamah, Salma Mumin, Beverly Afaglo, Bibi bright, Sonia Ibrahim, Ella Mensah, award winning makeup artists, representatives from the beauticians association amongst others.

See pictures from the event below;

