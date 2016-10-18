Gospel Music: Promise Paul - Covenant Keeping God

Promise Paul is a Pastor, christian singer, songwriter, worship leader, recording artiste, writer, preacher, and mentor from Nigeria with a divine vision to stir up the youths for Christ through Music and Word. He has been in Ministry for over 15 years, served as a music director for several years in his local church(CVIC) Abuja, before moving to Ghana to start up a branch there.

Pastor Promise Paul sings about the great covenant-keeping God who never break a promise in his new song with the title 'Covenant Keeping God' which is now available worldwide. When asked about his inspiration behind the song, Promise Paul shared:

"Covenant keeping God came to me as a result of a battle God enabled me to win in a dream, when someone made a boast to me in that dream, that I will never settle down, immediately God took me to a place where He showed me a blissful settlement ordained for me and I woke up with this song you are my covenant keeping God...,be assured God's word will come through for you, never mind what men said to you,contrary to God's ordained plan for you,cheer up."

Stream Promise Paul’s ‘Covenant Keeping God’ on SoundCloud:

https://soundcloud.com/promise-paul/convenant-keeping-god

Download Promise Paul’s ‘Covenant Keeping God’ Direct To Device:

http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/jevfexzvls00/convenant%20keeping%20god?d=1

