Actor Prince David Osei Set To Premiere One-Cast Movie “LAST NIGHT” In UK

Multiple Award-Winning actor Prince David Osei, who announced a worldwide tour for his outstanding One-cast movie “LAST NIGHT” back in October, 2015 is set to hit his next destination which is the United Kingdom.

Successful and record setting Premieres in Nigeria(lagos), Amsterdam, Hollywood USA, Rwanda,Malawi,Ghana (silverbird cinema,Accra), Canada, Toronto and Alberta has seen the movie in high demand across the world earning the actor “The most outstanding Actor Male Actor In Africa” at the Abuja International Film Festival Awards which even though he couldn’t be there in person but expressed his delight on social media for such a prestigious honor after beating competition Majid Michel, Nigeria’s Daniel K Daniel, Gene Beret, MuyiwaAdemola, I.K Ogbonna and Jiang Hu .

The movie directed by Andy Boyo, is set to be premiered at two locations in October and one in November.

The first premiere takes place at the Odeon cinema in Greenwich, Bugsby Way, London SE10 0QJ on the 21st October 2016. The second which is Reading on 23rd October and the last one in Brighton 5th November 2016.

Prince David Osei was recently in Nigeria to shoot a movie but returned back to his motherland on Saturday as he looks to finish up his scenes for his current project which is the star-studded television series “Table Of Men”.

The actor will be leaving for his UK premiere this week.He is thereby urging his fans to come in their numbers to show their support as he looks to make history with Africa’s first ever one-cast movie “LAST NIGHT”.

Enjoy the trailer below…

