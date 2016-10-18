Fennec's Death Was The Saddest Day In My Life - Ursula

Outspoken Ghanaian Member of Parliament Ursula Ekuful has made a shocking revelation about the saddest day in her life on the most popular satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson on Viasat1 Ghana.

Mrs. Ekuful who made her first appearance on the Tonight Show disclosed that the death of Fennec Okyere was the lowest point in her life.

Fennec Okyere, who was the manager of music star Kwaw Kesse at the time of his death in 2014 was gruesomely murdered at his residence by unknown assailants and so far, nobody has been charged for his murder.

Speaking to host Nii Kpakpo Thompson last Friday, Mrs. Ekuful stated: “It [Saddest day] is probably when they informed me that Fennec was dead. Yeah and I still quite haven’t gotten over it. I told you I had many children and he [Fennec] was one of them. He came into our lives when he was about in his early teens and lived with me on and off.”

The Ablekuma West constituency MP also shared some of her fondest memories of Fennec Okyere; describing him as “Mr. Fix It.”

“I’d seen him a week, and ten days before he died so when they informed me I was completely shattered. I still miss him... There are quite a number of things that reminds me about him particularly, he was Mr. ‘fix it’ for me. When I couldn’t figure anything out, i just give him a phone call and he would find out a way to sort it out for you,” she recalled.

Mrs. Ekuful also revealed that her favorite song in Ghana is Mansa by Bisa K’dei after which she took to the dance floor to display a bit of her dancing skills which was greeted with booming cheers.

Host Nii Kpakpo Thompson also used the occasion to ‘shower’ the MP with a dozen of Kalyppo drinks which has become the ‘symbol of change’ for the opposition New Patriotic Party in Ghana in the past few weeks.

Ursula Ekuful won the primaries in her constituency few months ago and will face NDC’S Diana Twum and other candidates in the December Parliamentary polls.

Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thomson airs every Friday at 9pm with a repeat broadcast on Tuesdays at 11 am, only on Viasat1 Ghana.