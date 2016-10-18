Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 18 October 2016

Sabilo Premiers Debut Video ‘Wedding Day’

By Bernard Doe

Young uprising singer, Sabilo is out with his debut music video ‘Wedding Day’ which was directed by 2CP Films.

The song produced by ace producer Appietus is a love infused single that portrays how wonderful it feels to finally settle with that special someone.

Sabilo who likes to see himself as an African artiste is determined to take authentic African music to the world as he is currently working on yet to be released projects.

