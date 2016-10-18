Music News | 18 October 2016 14:00 CET
Sabilo Premiers Debut Video ‘Wedding Day’
Young uprising singer, Sabilo is out with his debut music video ‘Wedding Day’ which was directed by 2CP Films.
The song produced by ace producer Appietus is a love infused single that portrays how wonderful it feels to finally settle with that special someone.
Sabilo who likes to see himself as an African artiste is determined to take authentic African music to the world as he is currently working on yet to be released projects.